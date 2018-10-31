Tickets for The Crystal Maze’s massive new West End space go on sale tomorrow

If you’ve been locked in the Crystal Maze for the last few weeks, you may not have seen that the hit London experience is upping sticks from its Angel location to a spot on Shaftesbury Avenue.

But don’t panic. You haven’t missed the chance to be one of the first to take on the some of the 32 all-new games, with tickets for the London Trocadero site going on sale tomorrow at 10am.

Remember to set your alarms to avoid disappointment; the original space sold out spots in minutes, leaving wannabee bomber-jacket bearers waiting months for their turn in the Dome.

And if you haven’t had a go at the OG Aztec, Medieval, Industrial and Future zones, what have you been doing with your life? you’re in luck. The Islington-based experience is staying open until January 28, giving you an extra month to bag yourself some all-important golden tokens. To the Crystal Dome!

The Crystal Maze Live Experience, 22-23 Shaftesbury Avenue, W1D 7EJ. From Mar 29 2019. Prices TBC.

