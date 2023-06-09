London
Victoria and Albert Museum
Photograph: Victoria and Albert Museum

Tickets for the V&A’s huge new Coco Chanel exhibition have just gone on sale

Time to go loco fo Coco

Written by
Eddy Frankel
Coco Chanel, noted Nazi and one of history’s greatest designers, is the subject of the V&A’s next major fashion exhibition. ‘Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto’ will explore the French couturiere’s enormous influence, from her Parisian roots to the establishing of the House of Chanel, and tickets have just gone on sale. 

You can expect oodles of sequins, tons of power suits and the overpowering odour of Chanel N5 wafting over you as you wander about. This is an in-depth look at the looks that defined the look of a century. It’s good they’re concentrating on her fashion manifesto though, because her political one hasn’t aged particularly well. 

‘Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto’ is at the V&A, Sep 16-Feb 25 2024. More details here.

