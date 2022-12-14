TikTok is going wild for this London loo that’s basically a mini-nightclub

This could be the best trip to the bathroom of your life

People on TikTok are going wild for a loo in London that is basically a miniature nightclub. In the video, which has had more than 800,000 views, a chic mirrored black-and-gold bathroom appears. But after slamming a big red button, lights start flashing in rainbow colours and the loo starts pumping out Rihanna banger ‘Don’t Stop the Music’.

Leonie Hanne, who posted the viral TikTok, wrote: ‘Toilet goals! Only in London!’

People are living for it. One person commented: ‘That’s so cool!!’ while another added: ‘I would spend my night in the bog.’

If you want to check out the diddy disco for yourself, it’s the toilet at Rika Moon London, a Japanese fusion restaurant in Notting Hill. Perfect for dancing off all those rice calories.

This isn’t London’s only party toilet. At Boom Battle Bar in Oxford Circus we’ve heard there’s a magic button that blasts out ‘La Bamba’ in the bogs. For huns who spend the whole evening making new besties in the bogs, this is a dream come true.

Could this be a rising trend? Will every bathroom in the capital come kitted out with disco lights and big speakers? Could be great, but think of the queues…

Rika Moon, 120 Kensington Park Rd, W11 2PW.

A literal party in a toilet: A nightclub in a toilet has reopened in London.

