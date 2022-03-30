Time Out founder Tony Elliott is remembered at the Roundhouse

On Monday 29th March, friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Roundhouse, Camden, to celebrate the life of Time Out’s founder Tony Elliott, who died in July 2020 after a long illness.

Over 700 people attended the event, which paid tribute to Tony’s colossal personal and professional impact on the worlds of London, international publishing, culture, travel, entertainment and city life - and to the extraordinary diaspora of creative talent which he championed and enabled, not only via his magazines and travel guides but through tireless personal encouragement, mentoring and support.

The event was hosted and curated by Tony’s wife Janey Elliott and speakers included broadcasters Alan Yentob and Janet Street Porter, entrepreneur (and onetime business rival) Richard Branson, Royal Academy of Dance CEO Tim Arthur, and Roundhouse CEO Marcus Davey.

Time Out joins all who attended in celebrating the life of a truly lovely man, whose remarkable legacy as a human being was visibly alive in the moving and personal tributes paid to him by everyone who attended his memorial.

Here's how Tony's friends and colleagues reacted to the memorial event:

Great to be at Tony Elliott’s memorial yesterday and to be reminded of the power of a good #magazine cover, addressing real concerns in London in the 1970s. @TimeOutLondon pic.twitter.com/N23nqUxxx5 — Louise Chunn (@LouiseChunn) March 29, 2022