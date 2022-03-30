London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
London remembers Time Out's founder
Photograph: Jack LatimerLondon remembers Time Out's founder

Time Out founder Tony Elliott is remembered at the Roundhouse

Tony passed away in July 2020 after a long illness

Written by
Caroline McGinn
Advertising

On Monday 29th March, friends, family and colleagues gathered at the Roundhouse, Camden, to celebrate the life of Time Out’s founder Tony Elliott, who died in July 2020 after a long illness. 

Over 700 people attended the event, which paid tribute to Tony’s colossal personal and professional impact on the worlds of London, international publishing, culture, travel, entertainment and city life - and to the extraordinary diaspora of creative talent which he championed and enabled, not only via his magazines and travel guides but through tireless personal encouragement, mentoring and support.

The event was hosted and curated by Tony’s wife Janey Elliott and speakers included broadcasters Alan Yentob and Janet Street Porter, entrepreneur (and onetime business rival) Richard Branson, Royal Academy of Dance CEO Tim Arthur, and Roundhouse CEO Marcus Davey. 

Time Out joins all who attended in celebrating the life of a truly lovely man, whose remarkable legacy as a human being was visibly alive in the moving and personal tributes paid to him by everyone who attended his memorial. 

Here's how Tony's friends and colleagues reacted to the memorial event:

 Read about Tony's remarkable life in his obituary.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.