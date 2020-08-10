Tony Elliott, 1947-2020

Autumn 1969. I walked into the New offices of Time Out magazine at the King’s Cross end of the Gray’s Inn Road. I was dressed up for the occasion wearing a purple leather jacket, yellow loon pants and a pair of cowboy boots. I thought I looked cool but later on I was told I looked like a spiv. I had arranged an interview for a sales representative job (spaceman) with a chap called John Leaver. I had heard about this new London listings magazine from a designer friend Allan Tanner who I had worked with the past eight months on Jersey Life magazine, based in St Helier in the Channel Islands. When I walked into the ground-floor offices I immediately felt intimidated by all the young people flitting around sounding rather posh, like a scene from a college rag. How’s a secondary-school lad from south London going to fit in here? Nobody sounded like they were from my manor. John was a tall bearded guy with a broad welcoming smile and a firm handshake. After a few questions and a little banter it felt to me that he liked me and he took me up to meet the publisher Tony Elliott who looked at me like something the cat had brought in. His eyes following my every gesture, he seemed to wince when I spoke. I got that unnerving feeling his body language was saying – no fucking way!

We left Tony’s office with John looking a little grave as we walked downstairs to the front door, over the noise of Gray’s Inn Road, John said don’t worry I’ll speak with him and I’ll call you next week. To me it was obvious I hadn’t won Tony’s approval and I hadn’t got the job. So I was rather surprised the following Monday to receive a call from Mr Leaver. It was short and upbeat with a question: when can you start? I was amazed and couldn’t help mentioning this to John, who said I had to sell you to Tony and in the end he left the decision to me, see you next week. That was how I joined Time Out, thanks to JL, as he would affectionately be known by me. But Tony was out to prove JL wrong, bringing in all kinds of new rules. One was a weekly Friday-morning meeting at 8.45am. After the first couple I decided they were a waste of time and outta bloody-mindedness I turned up late for every one thereafter. This was sacrilege to Tony and was punishable with the sack, unless one had a bulletproof excuse. This was my crusade by making sure every time I was late I had at least a half-page order in my pocket with that date. Tony would be furious before I showed up, shouting at JL: ‘Where’s Maguire? This is it, he’s definitely for the chop this time!’ I was like the cat who’d got the cream, walking in with a sullen look at first, with Tony’s steely eyes on me and a stern voice asking ‘What time do you call this?’ I’d then let rip with a big smile, saying I’d been with a client, check this out… ORDER! Tony’s response was always the same – ‘Fucking MAGUIRE! How do you do it?’

This cat-and-mouse game went on for the best part of a year. Tony even commandeered his sister Veronica to keep a weekly dossier on my movements to try and trip me up, but to no avail; I was too fly for them (coming from aeroplane street). Like a magician, I always had an order to pull out of the hat that would ‘trump’ any misdemeanour. However, there was one incident which I didn’t have a safeguard for – a punch-up at the office party, for which my friends and I had purchased some hard liquor, only to have some arse later think it was part of the free party drink and was fair game to help himself to. To which we all protested, as he was glugging our booze down like water, I tried to politely pull the bottle of JD away from him only for him to snatch up the vodka bottle, pushing me away. I tried to reason with him but he was having none of it, this time shoving me harder as I tried to wrestle the vodka from him and punching me in the side of the head. That did it, I lost it and retaliated before my friends did, I only hit him once but I opened up his nose and blood went flying everywhere, a commotion started up, pushing, shoving, arguing until finally settling down. Once I recovered my composure I walked over to JL who was DJing and apologised, my friends and I then left with the story and music still reverberating in our ears as I hailed a taxi. Just as my opponent was pulling away in one, shouting out ‘I’ll kill you next time!’

The following Monday I expected to walk in to get the sack. But JL had been busy speaking to people over the weekend getting an all-round picture ready for the Monday meeting Tony had called. I was really relieved to hear that the general consensus was that I had been provoked, I was protecting my property when the guy turned nasty and hit out at me first. Nevertheless, Tony was furious with the damage done to his newly decorated blue office. I made a vow to myself to toe the line and avoid any further trouble. And to work my arse off to bring in more than my quota of revenue every week. Time Out and I were doing really well, going from strength to strength. It was fun working there as part of a successful team with editorial and advertising staff beginning to accept we were all one system... But I was feeling restless and fancied going off to India. I could sense I could bring in a lot more revenue with Christmas nearly upon us. I had a word with JL about a plan I had and he said talk to Tony. So I approached Tony with a cheeky proposal, I told him I was planning on leaving before Christmas, that I thought I could tie up some big long-term contracts and I was hoping in doing so he would agree to still pay me the commission after I left. ‘How long a contract?’ he asked and I replied I was aiming at tying in some full-page advertisers for a 12-month series contract, rate protected. I could see the twinkle in his eyes. ‘You believe you can sign up clients for 12 months? And you want the commission on the 12 months?’ He didn’t think too long and said: ‘Jim, here’s what I’m willing to do, I’ll pay you your full commission on all contracts you bring in before you leave and for six months after only. After that they become house accounts.’ What could I say? We shook hands on it; no paperwork was necessary.

Before leaving for India I had signed up quite a few long-term contracts and left on a high note. I travelled around India for eight months, before catching an overland bus in Kathmandu bound for the UK. I got off in Athens and bummed around the islands for a while before landing back in Athens a couple of months later flat broke. I heard from a fellow traveller that you could sell your blood at the local Red Cross centre. I don’t know how much they took, but it felt like more than an armful (quote: Tony Hancock). The money I received was enough for a ticket on a magic bus to London Victoria and enough left for some bread and cheese and a litre of water. I barely made it over to my friends at Willesden Green tired and exhausted. They fed me a hot meal and made up a bed for me. Welcome home. It was a miserable wet Monday morning, I called Tony at Time Out and told him I’m back safe but flat broke, he told me to come over. I don’t know what I was expecting but Tony welcomed me with a nice big smile and after listening to my road stories, he said it was his pleasure to hand me a cheque for over £2,000. I could have kissed him! What a result. Some years later on a rather sombre occasion, my dear friend Pat Leaver’s funeral, Tony introduced me to his two boys saying, ‘This is Jim Maguire, Time Out’s best salesman from the early days.’ I was totally blown away, what a gent. God bless Tony.

James Maguire worked in the Sales department of Time Out