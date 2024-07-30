Time Out London is now on WhatsApp – follow for news, reviews, offers and more

Are you on WhatsApp? Silly question. Of course you’re on WhatsApp – and now, excitingly, we at Time Out are also on WhatsApp. We’ve just launched four channels on the platform, each intended to beam the hottest news, trends, reviews, offers and more directly from our expert editors to your phone.

Our four channels are: Time Out Restaurants, Time Out London, Time Out East London and Time Out Offers. Here’s a breakdown of what they all do.

On Time Out Restaurants you’ll find all the hottest new openings, tastiest tips and spiciest reviews – all helmed by TO London food and drink editor Leonie Cooper. Follow here to tuck in.

The general Time Out London channel is run by Ed Cunningham and events editor Rosie Hewitson. It’ll keep you up to date with all of the essential London news and best things to do across the city, as well as info on reviews, events and trends. Follow that one here.

Calling all east Londoners: Time Out East London is your one-stop-shop for hyperlocal news, openings and goss in the coolest bit of the capital (yeah, we said it). Follow Time Out East London here.

Last but certainly not least is Time Out Offers. Everyone loves a bargain, and our Offers WhatsApp channel gives you the first scoop on discounted restaurants, bars and London’s biggest attractions. Follow the channel here.

As if all that isn’t enough, we’re hosting a special event this Thursday to celebrate the launch of Time Out East London. Join the channel and you’ll be able to claim a free pint at the Star of Bethnal Green on Thursday August 1.*

*First in, first served. 100 pints available: just show that you’re following Time Out East London on WhatsApp to the bartenders. Available from 7pm, Thursday, August 1 at The Star of Bethnal Green, 359 Bethnal Grn Rd, London E2 6LG.