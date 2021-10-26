London
Love Local Awards 2021
Image: Time Out

Time Out’s Love Local Awards 2021 launch today

They’re your chance to show some love to London’s small businesses and independent venues

Written by
Chris Waywell
Real talk: London is a challenging place to live. No one smiles that much, rent is too high and everybody’s always talking about how tired they are. Thank God, then, for places. That tiny art gallery that serves weirdly good lasagne. The café that plays actually decent music. And, of course, the pub you can’t live without. Now we want to hear about them all.

Time Out is launching its annual Love Local Awards today. They’re your chance to tell us about your favourite theatre, gallery, pub, restaurant or anything, to give it the exposure it deserves, to show it the love. You can nominate as many venues as you like, of whatever type. Once the nominations are in, you’ll get a chance to vote on the ones you think are the stars of London. We’ll feature the most loved ones in Time Out, and give those outstanding small businesses – the Time Out Love Local Award Winners of 2021 – a valuable free marketing and advertising package to help them thrive. They’ve had a properly rotten 18 months, after all.

Launching simultaneously in 14 cities across Europe and North America this year, the 2021 Love Local Awards are part of Time Out’s commitment to inspire connection and joy by capturing the soul of the world’s greatest cities. Supporting and offering a platform to independent businesses to give them the recognition they deserve is part of that mission.

The 2021 Love Local Awards nominations are open from October 26 until November 5. You can then vote for your favourites from November 11 to December 17, and the awards winners will be announced in the new year.

Right now, tell us the places in London you love. Don’t hesitate, nominate.

(Oh, and if you are a business owner, or simply want to see your favourite venue listed on Time Out, you can submit the details to the Time Out London website by sending us the info.)

Got questions? Read our FAQs and all will become clear. 

