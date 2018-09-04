Time Out’s top London restaurant The Barbary is in Highgate for one day

It’s no small feat to be named the best of all London’s amazing restaurants – but Covent Garden’s North African mecca The Barbary deserves its spot at number one on our 100 best London eats list.



If you don’t fancy queuing for the original no-reservations restaurant – although trust us, it’s worth it least once – then you’re in luck as The Barbary will be temporarily decamping to Highgate Village for a day, to celebrate the fifth birthday of excellent boozer The Duke’s Head. And you can book tables!



Taking over the kitchen this Saturday September 8, they’ll be creating a special shawarma menu for the occasion, while Walthamstow’s Pillars Brewery will providing its own birthday present as it debuts The Duke’s Head Pils on Friday September 7.



So pop in, give a toast to the Duke, and thank him for this most delicious of grub.



The Barbary shawarma menu will be available from noon-10pm on Saturday September 8. To book a table, head to The Duke’s Head website.

