Time to get hoppy as Craft Beer Rising returns

February can be miserable, but this should make you hoppy: a three-day festival showcasing bevvies from 175 of the world's best breweries. Craft Beer Rising – one of the hippest hop parties to hit London – is returning to the Old Truman Brewery for its sixth annual celebration of all things beer.

From Thursday February 22 to Saturday February 24, meet your favourite established beer brands – from old-school Oakham Ales to California’s Sierra Nevada – and discover up-and-coming world beers – India’s Bira 91, Italy’s ORA Brewing and New Zealand’s Yeastie Boys, for starters. Sample all that’s on offer by the glass and then get stuck in on street food, including steamed buns from Le Bao and paratha wraps from Kolkati.

And rather than hiding from the rain in a yeasty tent in the middle of a field, at this beer fest in east London you’ll be getting down to DJ sets from Dom Letts and Massive Attack’s Daddy G. Essentially, expect an overflowing line-up of street food, DJ sets and dead delicious suds.

Craft Beer Rising is at the Old Truman Brewery, Feb 22-24. Tickets start at £15. Find out more here.

