Time to kill? Season 3 of ‘Killing Eve’ will be with you sooner than expected

With most of the arts world in postponement mode, it’s exciting to report that one cultural event is moving in the opposite direction: season 3 of ‘Killing Eve’ will be arriving two weeks earlier than expected. Yes, everyone’s favourite MI5 investigator Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) will be back from the dead just in time for Easter.



As announced on BBC America’s Twitter feed, the third season of ‘Killing Eve’ will be landing on BBC iPlayer at 6am on Monday, April 13. If you’re in the US, you can catch it on April 12 on AMC and BBC America. No spoilers, though, y’hear?





We did promise you gifts. #KillingEve returns two weeks early on Sunday, April 12 at 9pm on @BBCAmerica and @AMC_TV.

Kisses. pic.twitter.com/fIYKJeaWyQ — Killing Eve (@KillingEve) March 27, 2020





If you’ve never seen the twisty, twisted hitwoman thriller and are looking to start from the beginning, you’re in for a treat. The first season, written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the ‘Villanelle’ novels by Luke Jennings, is full of dark twists and macabre humour that establishes a unique odd-couple chemistry between Jodie Comer’s sociopathic assassin Villanelle and the intrigued, risk-taking Polastri. It’s cold-blooded, compelling and kinky AF.

Emerald Fennell took over from Waller-Bridge as the showrunner on season two. Now it’s the turn of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ writer Suzanne Heathcote to keep the frissons coming. See you by the virtual water cooler.



