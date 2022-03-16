It’s time to tell us what you think of London. Shockingly, it’s now been two years since we all panic-exited our offices and gleefully embraced the novelty of wfh. What a shitter it turned out to be. But now, somehow, life in London appears to be pretty much normal again.

So, what’s actually changed? We’ve just launched the Time Out Index 2022, our fifth annual poll of city-dwellers around the world, and we want to find out everything about life in this city post-pandemic. What do you think of the London restaurant scene now? The bar circuit? How easy is it to date? To find new pals? What do you think of the art and nightlife? Plus where, dare we say it, is the coolest part of town?

This return to the good times is a big relief. Doing stuff is why we’re here, after all. We’re here for the food, for the culture, for the nightlife. We’re here to find new friends or because our friends are already here. And many of us stuck around throughout the pandemic for all those very legit reasons, too.

You’ll find the survey on our website (it only takes five minutes), and as ever, we’ll be using all your responses to come up with our annual rankings of the world’s best cities and coolest neighbourhoods. Last year, London came thirteenth in the former and Dalston was your pick for the latter (no doubt takeaway pints, pedestrianised streets and ‘parklets’ had something to do with it).

So… what do you think this year? Outraged that someone might name Manchester a better city? Think Camberwell’s boss? Now’s the time to make your voice heard.

