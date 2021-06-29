Timeline-cleansing pictures of baby squirrel monkeys at London Zoo

One of the few things that can bring Londoners together in these harsh and divisive times is the life-affirming wonder of baby animals, so thank goodness we've got two beautiful newborn squirrel monkeys to gawp at, courtesy of London Zoo (and some long-suffering monkey mummies and daddies).

The soulful-eyed new arrivals are nicknamed 'Teeny' and 'Tiny' – appropriately, because adult squirrel monkeys are just 30cm long, meaning that their offspring could fit in a pint glass (although anyone attempting to test this will be immediately ejected from the premises). They were born on June 5 and 9, and can be spotted clinging tightly to their mothers' backs in London Zoo's lushly forested 'In with the Monkeys' area.





Photograph: Sheila Smith

You can see these South American simians during London Zoo's regular daytime sessions. Or avoid the indignity of getting stuck in the middle of a nose-picking, juice-carton-slurping school outing by going to one of the Zoo's much-loved adults-only Twilight Sessions. Starting this week, these after-work specials take place from six to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays in July – book early to guarantee some quality monkey business.

