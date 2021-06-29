London
Baby squirrel monkeys at London Zoo
Photograph: Sheila Smith

Timeline-cleansing pictures of baby squirrel monkeys at London Zoo

New chimps just dropped

By Alice Saville
One of the few things that can bring Londoners together in these harsh and divisive times is the life-affirming wonder of baby animals, so thank goodness we've got two beautiful newborn squirrel monkeys to gawp at, courtesy of London Zoo (and some long-suffering monkey mummies and daddies).

The soulful-eyed new arrivals are nicknamed 'Teeny' and 'Tiny' – appropriately, because adult squirrel monkeys are just 30cm long, meaning that their offspring could fit in a pint glass (although anyone attempting to test this will be immediately ejected from the premises). They were born on June 5 and 9, and can be spotted clinging tightly to their mothers' backs in London Zoo's lushly forested 'In with the Monkeys' area.

Baby squirrel monkeys at London Zoo
Photograph: Sheila Smith

You can see these South American simians during London Zoo's regular daytime sessions. Or avoid the indignity of getting stuck in the middle of a nose-picking, juice-carton-slurping school outing by going to one of the Zoo's much-loved adults-only Twilight Sessions. Starting this week, these after-work specials take place from six to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays in July – book early to guarantee some quality monkey business.

