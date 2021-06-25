Learn about the birds and the bees, have a drink and some street food and chill among the fauna

Great news for fans of animals, late nights, drinking and other adults: ZSL London Zoo is doing a series of special evenings throughout July. ‘Twilight Tickets’ promises ‘a relaxed, child-free environment’, which sounds equally appealing for parents and non-parents. You get the chance to explore the zoo’s 19,000 species of animals, its various habitats – including rainforest, savannah and jungle – plus there will be events, pop-up activities and experiences across the site. Then, it’s feeding time at the zoo, with an array of street-food vendors dishing up their wares. Oh, and you’ll be able to get a couple of summer bevs in, of course, too.

More specific info mentions ‘a traditional Indian high street and train station’, plus, on a more serious note, getting up close with endangered Asiatic lions and critically endangered Sumatran tigers. Otherwise, the zoo is very much punting this series as a date-night opportunity, suggesting that it might offer ‘plenty of animal-themed conversation starters’, or, more straightforwardly, that you can join an expert ‘as they unravel the mysteries of sex in the animal kingdom’, in ‘Birds and the Bees Uncut’. You can’t say much fairer than that, can you?

Finally, you get to set up camp with other visitors and enjoy some mellow acoustic-type tunes at sunset, which also sounds very pleasant.

Sounds like these nights will go fast, so do like they do on the Discovery Channel… and get booking.

ZSL London Zoo Twlighlight Sessions, Thu Jul 1, Fri Jul 2, Thu Jul 8, Fri Jul 9, Thu Jul 15, Fri Jul 16, Thu Jul 22, Fri Jul 23. Tickets £19.95 per person. Book here.

