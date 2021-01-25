As you almost definitely know already, it snowed in London for six hours yesterday morning (Sunday January 24), and what a wonderful six hours they were. The misery of the pandemic was briefly soothed by fat falling flakes covering the ground in a fluffy duvet of the white stuff. Toddlers were making snowmen and snow angels. Grown ups were making snow Bernie Sanders (see below). Dogs were rolling around in it. Cats were glaring at it out of windows.

Sure, by lunchtime it was mainly grey slush but for the early risers among us, it was really, really nice. And, while snow doesn’t last forever, pictures certainly do. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favourite snaps of London in its icing sugar-dusted state for you to use whenever you need to cleanse your palate of bad news, bleak wfh energy, annoying social media discourse and whatever else is grinding your damned gears. Enjoy.

