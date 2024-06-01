Tool at London’s O2 Arena: timings, tickets and everything you need to know

The legendary US metal band are playing London this week as part of their Tool in Concert tour

Londoners, it’s time for night of supremely technical, mightily theatrical, genre-obliterating music. Legendary US progressive metal band Tool are in town this week, with Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan headlining a huge show at London’s O2 Arena.

The band’s current tour – named ‘Tool in Concert’ – is currently on its second leg, following a run in 2019-2022. Tool last played London just over two years ago, when they also played the O2 Arena in Greenwich. They’re currently scheduled to only play three UK gigs this year.

Heading to Tool at the O2? Here’s everything you need to know about the show, from set timings and support acts to a potential setlist.

When are Tool playing London’s O2 Arena?

Tool’s headline O2 Arena show is on Monday June 3 2024.

What time do doors open?

Doors will open at 6.30pm, though you’ll be able to enter the O2 – with all its restaurants and bars – earlier than that. Exact opening times vary by outlet.

What time will Tool come on stage?

Expect Tool to come on at around 8.30pm.

Who is supporting the band?

Support comes from Californian rock and metal band Night Verses.

Any news on the setlist?

This being Tool, no two shows are exactly the same. This is what the band’s setlist was in Birmingham on May 30, for an idea of what they’ll play (according to Setlist.fm).

Jambi Fear Inoculum Rosetta Stoned Pneuma Intolerance Descending The Grudge Chocolate Chip Trip Flood Invincible Stinkfist

Can you still get tickets for Tool at London’s O2 Arena?

A few tickets are still available. There are some on Ticketmaster (from around £101) and AXS (from around £70-80).

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.