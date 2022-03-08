It’s been three years since the latest season of Top Boy premiered but, finally, next week the hit show will return to our screens. To help us get even more excited for its long-awaited comeback, a new exhibition and panel series exploring the culture behind the show is coming to east London this week.

Top Boy Live will take over Brick Lane’s Truman Brewery for one day only on Friday (March 11), celebrating the imminent launch of season two on March 18. The event will include an exhibition titled ‘This Is For Us’, which will delve into the early ‘00s street culture (expect grime and the fashion of the time to feature) that informed the series.

Some of the show’s actors will also be present on the day to take part in a series of panels. Subjects and talent haven’t been confirmed at present, but with a stacked cast including the likes of Ashley Walters, Little Simz, Micheal Ward, Kano, new addition Adwoah Aboah and more, it seems unlikely to disappoint.

One workshop that has been confirmed is a session titled ‘Dress The Part’. That portion of the event will feature Top Boy’s costume designer Connor Gaffe, who will give budding stylists tips and advice on telling stories through clothing, making moodboards and getting your foot in the industry’s door.

Top Boy Live will run from 9:30am to 7pm at the Truman Brewery. Tickets for the whole event are free, but need to be reserved via Dice to guarantee entry. Tickets for the ‘Dress The Part’ workshop have been snapped up already, but you can join the waiting list here.

