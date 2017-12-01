Top Christmas gifts for the booze lover in your life

Andy Parsons

Make it a very merry Christmas this year with Time Out’s selection of gifts fit for any booze lover.

Top row, left to right:

Honeybee gin by Warner Edwards, £44, www.fortnumandmason.com.

The buzz about this new gin is legit.

Casamigos Silver Tequila, £51.45, www.thewhiskyexchange.com.

A smooth sipping tequila from a brand part-owned by George Clooney.

Portobello Road Director’s Cut No. 3 Pechuga Gin, £35, www.portobelloroadgin.com.

Limited edition gin made in a still filled with turkey breast and festive spices (read more here).

Koko Kanu rum, £19, www.ocado.com.

Make quick-time piña coladas with this sweet coconut rum.

Negroni Bianco, £36.95, www.bar-termini.com.

Add a twist to aperitivo time with this pre-mix from Tony Conigliaro.

Cock/Tail coasters by Jonathan Adler, £88, www.uk.jonathanadler.com.

Cocktail hour just got cheeky.

Copper Dog Whisky, £29.25, www.thewhiskyexchange.com.

A Speyside blend, this puppy comes to life in mixed drinks.

Seedlip Spice 94, £27.99, www.seedlipdrinks.com.

Alcohol-free spirit Seedlip let’s you abstain in style.



Bottom row, left to right:

*Editor’s choice* Peanut butter and jam old fashioned by Aske Stephenson, £33.67, www.masterofmalt.com.

Dessert in a glass – just pour over ice.

Barrel-aged gin by East London Liquor Company, £48.64, www.masterofmalt.com.

A treat of a gin aged in French oak for a vanilla sweetness.

Fair pomegranate liqueur, £16.96, www.amathusdrinks.com.

Festive-coloured liqueur made from Fairtrade pomegranate. Good tidings indeed.

Pair of Geo glasses, £24, www.root7.com.

Seriously stylish sipping.

The Duppy Share rum, £12.15, www.thewhiskyexchange.com.

Make a totally tropical toast to Christmas.

Cazcabel Honey Liqueur, £24, www.masterofmalt.com.

A caramel-tasting liqueur made from honeyed tequila. Arriba!

Merchant's Heart Hibiscus, £1.29, www.ocado.com.

This rose-tinted mixer is great with vermouth, gin and rum.







As selected by Laura Richards and Katie Dailey. Photography by Andy Parsons.

Find more inspiration in Time Out’s Christmas gift guide.

Get more great tipple advice delivered straight to your inbox when you sign up to Time Out.