Thinking of making your own Easter treats this week? Well, you do have a lot of time on your hands. Here, four London bakers reveal how not to fuck the whole thing up.
Claire Ptak, Violet Cakes
‘I always candy my own citrus peel. It makes such an amazing difference to the flavour of the buns.’
Daisy Terry, The Dusty Knuckle
‘We use buttermilk in place of milk in the recipe, it helps to get that super-soft texture and is extra-delicious. Mix your soaked fruit and candied peel with your spices before you add it to the dough. Cinnamon can do weird stuff to your yeast and we’ve found that this way it mixes in with the fruit and doesn’t seem to affect the fermentation so much. And, finally, make your crossing paste ahead of time and add a small bit of oil to the mix. It will pipe much easier that way. Definitely don’t keep it in the fridge: learnt that one the hard way.’ The Dusty Knuckle is doing deliveries from April 14.