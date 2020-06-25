Tottenham club The Cause is aiming to add a 5,000 square foot space for social distancing

What does social distancing in a club look like? No one really knows. But Tottenham club The Cause has plans to make your post-lockdown clubbing dreams come true.

The club, which opened in April 2018, had originally planned to unveil a new space called The Theatre on Easter weekend this year. With the city in lockdown, the club has been closed since March and was unsure whether it could finish the expansion, but a crowdfunding drive has come to the rescue.

The campaign, which has already raised more than £20,000, will help fund the new 5,000-square-foot room in a warehouse space attached to the club. There are rewards for donations: a £15 pledge gets you a ticket to the opening of The Theatre, £20 guarantees you a round of drinks when the club reopens, and £25 bags you a ‘social dancing saves lives’ T-shirt.

As laid out in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on June 23, night clubs are classed as ‘close proximity’ venues and will remain closed for now. But when they can reopen, The Cause’s expansion will allow more space for socially distanced partying. Also, the club’s outdoor terrace area will be twice the size, which means more room for alfresco drinking. We’ll raise a socially distanced pint to that.

Check out The Cause’s crowdfunding campaign.

