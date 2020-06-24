Some of the best restaurants reopening in London where you can now book a table

Restaurants are back from July 4 – and you can make a reservation at these tables now

Dining out in London might look quite different when we’re allowed back out there from July 4, but if you’re anything like us lot at Time Out, you’re absolutely buzzing for your next meal out. Whether it’s returning to an old, local favourite to show your support in tough times or finally checking out one of central London’s hot new openings from before All This, the good news is you can now book a table at a select number of awesome restaurants.

Some are opening doors as soon as they can from July 4, while others are taking time to pore over the new 43-page guidelines document issued by the government on how to reopen in the New Normal (certainly not light reading). They will all be expected to incorporate new measures – from reduced capacities and staggered reservation slots, to the use of outdoor tables (still no idea what happens when it rains – good luck!). Restaurants will also be required to keep contact details for all diners on file for 21 days.

Here’s a list of some of our favourite London restaurants now taking bookings. Unless otherwise stated, check out their websites to make a reservation:

Padella, July 4 (Shoreditch and Borough branches – bookings via WalkIn app).

Temper, July 6

Hawksmoor, bookings being taken for Borough branch, more info and dates to follow for other sites

Westerns Laundry, July 4

Primeur, July 4

Chicama, terrace already open for takeaway dining

Som Saa, July 4

Hide, July 4

Santo Remedio, July 4

Core by Clare Smyth, July 4

Casse-Croute, July 4

Kricket (Brixton and White City), July 4

Trullo, July 4

Nopi, July 4

Rovi, July 4

Kolamba, July 4

Homeslice, July 4

Sager & Wilde Paradise Row, July 4

Nutshell, July 4

Keep up to date with the latest reopenings by following our news coverage.

