Toxic air levels are down by nearly 50 percent on some of London’s busiest roads

Remember Oxford Circus? With the city in lockdown, the crowded streets of Zone 1 might feel like a distant memory. But while most of us have been baking bread/binge-watching ‘Tiger King’/going stir crazy at home, something pretty great has happened on the streets of central London. According to figures released by the Mayor’s office, levels of dangerous emissions on some of the city’s busiest roads are on average about half of what they were before lockdown.

The figures show that pre-lockdown, there had already been a 35 percent drop in levels of nitrogen dioxide thanks to toxic air measures introduced from 2017. But over the last four weeks, levels of emissions have dropped by a further 27 percent.

According to the report, Marylebone Road and Oxford Street, usually two of London’s busiest roads, have seen a reduction in emissions of around 48 percent and 47 percent respectively.

Sadiq Khan said: ‘This cleaner air should not just be temporary, as Londoners deserve clean air at all times. So once the current emergency has passed and we start to recover, our challenge will be to eradicate air pollution permanently.’

Still, we’ll take all the good news we can get at the moment.

