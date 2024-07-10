Travis Scott at Tottenham Hotspur: everything you need to know for the London show

Legendary US rapper Travis Scott lands in London this week for one night only. Travis is bringing his UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour to the Big Smoke, where he will be blasting out bangers like ‘FE!N’, ‘SICKO MODE’ and ‘goosebumps’.

According to Time Out’s music editor, Georgia Evans, ‘The critically acclaimed album was one of the biggest hip-hop releases of the last year, clinging onto the top spot of the Billboard charts for four weeks. It’s also garnered a jaw-dropping 50 billion streams globally. If you’re one of the fans who’s had it on repeat, you don’t want to miss what promises to be an out-of-this-world live show.’

Travis Scott’s show at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is one of only two in the UK on this tour. The other show is at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena on July 13.

Planning on heading to see Travis Scott this week? From set times to a potential set list, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Travis Scott playing at London’s Tottenham Hotspur stadium?

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour arrives in London for one night only on Thursday July 11.

What time do doors open and close?

Doors will open at 5pm and close at 11.30pm.

What time will Travis come on stage?

There isn’t an official stage time, but Travis typically comes on between 9pm and 9.40pm.

Can you still get tickets and how much do they cost?

If you’re hoping to cop a last minute ticket, you’re in luck! There are still a few seats up for grabs in the higher tiers of the stadium, and they’re going for £88.50-£127. You can buy them through Ticketmaster here.

What’s the seating plan like?

Here’s what the seating plan for Travis Scott will look like.

What songs is Travis Scott playing on his UTOPIA tour?

Seeing as this is the UTOPIA tour, Travis is playing a lot of songs from the UTOPIA album, including playing ‘FE!N’ six or more times. This is what previous setlists published on Setlist.fm look like: