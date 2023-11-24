Trevor Noah at London’s O2 Arena: timings and everything you need to know

The South African comedian is in town for three shows this week

Most of us will have got to know Trevor Noah on American late-night talk show ‘The Daily Show’, but since he dropped that gig in 2022, there’s no denying that he’s still one of the world’s most famous comedians. Mixing comedy and satire with political commentary, the South African’s viral segments have built an adoring global fanbase

And right now Noah is capitalising on that popularity with an intercontinental tour. The ‘Off the Record Tour’ comes to London for three shows following a date in Glasgow earlier this week. Glasgow and London will be his only UK stops on this tour.

If you’re heading to see Trevor Noah at the O2 this week (or want to get yourself a ticket), here’s everything you need to know about the shows.

When is Trevor Noah at London’s O2 Arena?

The comedian is playing London on three dates: Thursday November 23, Friday November 24 and Saturday November 25.

What time will he come on stage?

The show started at 8pm on November 23, so it’s a fair guess to say it’ll likely start at 8pm on the following two dates, too.

What time do doors open at the London O2?

Doors open at 6:30pm on all three dates.

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets are still available for the remaining two dates – but there aren’t many, and they aren’t in particularly good locations. Prices for remaining tickets start from about £52 and stretch all the way up to £152. Find out more on AXS here.

What have reviews said about the show?

In a four-star review for the Standard, Bruce Dessau said: ‘In purely comedic terms... it was impossible to fault a performance that ran for almost two hours without an interval and flew by.

‘Some entertainers milk the same shorter set for years. Noah last visited in autumn 2021 and this is already all-new killer and very little filler.’

