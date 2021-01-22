Trust us – you’re going to want to have a virtual gong bath today

Welcome to our new series, One Good Thing to Do Today. It’s a guide to little things you can actually do in lockdown London that will provide bits of light in these dark times.

Here’s a deal you won’t see in Iceland: buy two meditation sessions, get one free. For £16 you can bag three virtual gong baths from east London studio Gong. It’s the perfect way to dip your toe into the trippy world of sound meditation before mayyyyybe attending a real life sesh when things open up again. (They’re £20 each at Gong).

The sessions basically involve someone bashing a big instrument for an hour, while you lie down with maybe some nice smells around you and a cosy blanket to snuggle up in. That might seem way too simple a concept to be effective, but it’s actually brilliant. If you’re someone who struggles to meditate alone, the sounds help ease you into a trance. Meanwhile the vibrations of the soundwaves relax your body. In fact, the experience can actually be quite trippy and fun, or mentally healing if you’re in the right mindset.

And even if you’re in the wrong mindset, you’ll probably get a decent nap out of it.

Read more from our One Good Thing to Do Today series.

The best walks in London.