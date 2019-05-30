Try Trinidad’s favourite dish this International Doubles Day

Ever tried doubles, Trinidad’s most iconic dish? For the unacquainted, this tasty street food consists of fried dough, chana (curried chickpeas) and relish. It’s often eaten for breakfast, but it’s also perfect for lunch, dinner and… well, literally any other time.

In Trinidad, you can find stands selling doubles pretty much everywhere – and on May 30, it’s time to share the love. Today has been officially designated as the first International Doubles Day.

Leading the celebrations is dedicated Trini joint Limin’ in Spitalfields Market, which is offering half-price doubles to anyone who quotes ‘International Doubles Day’. But if you’re not in the area, you could pop into Clapham’s Roti Joupa, Horizon Foods in Edmonton or Roti Kitchen in Ealing to join the celebration of Trini food and culture and help yourself to a slice of the Caribbean.

Hungry? Check out our list of London’s best restaurants.