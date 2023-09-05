TWICE at London O2 Arena: timings, setlist, tickets and everything you need to know

The K-pop titans’ world tour sees them stop for two shows in the capital this week

In the mood for some flawless pop bangers and even-more-flawless performances? This week at the O2 Arena is the place to be. Nine-member K-pop girl group TWICE are bringing their global ‘Ready To Be’ tour by the O2 for two nights this Thursday and Friday. It is practically guaranteed to be mind-bendingly spectacular.

The tour began in Seoul and will see TWICE play pretty much every continent on Earth. Featuring a spectacle of dancing, singing, pyrotechnics, huge LED displays and more, the multi-hour show will take over London’s O2 Arena on September 7 and 8. From doors and setlists to tickets, here’s everything you need to know.

When are TWICE playing at London’s O2 Arena?

TWICE are playing the O2 this week, on Thursday September 7 and Friday September 8.

What time will TWICE come on stage?

TWICE have not confirmed the time they will come on stage. From previous gigs, however, we’d expect them to come on stage at around 7:30pm.

When do the doors open?

Doors open at 6pm.

Any news on the setlist?

The setlist hasn’t been confirmed, though this was TWICE’s setlist at a recent show in Singapore.

READY TO BE SET ME FREE I CAN'T STOP ME GO HARD MORE & MORE MOONLIGHT SUNRISE BRAVE Try (Colbie Caillat cover) Done for Me (Charlie Puth cover) New Rules (Dua Lipa cover) MOVE (Beyoncé cover) 7 rings (Ariana Grande cover) Feel Special Feel Special Cry for Me FANCY The Feels My Guitar Killin’ Me Good (JIHYO song) Can't Stop the Feeling! (Justin Timberlake cover) POP! (NAYEON song) Who Am I? Queen of Hearts YES or YES / What Is Love? / CHEER UP / LIKEY / KNOCK KNOCK / SCIENTIST / Heart Shaker Alcohol-Free Dance the Night Away Talk That Talk When We Were Kids CRAZY STUPID LOVE JELLY JELLY BDZ

What time will TWICE’s shows start and finish?

Again, this hasn’t been confirmed. However, the show will start at approximately 7:30pm and end before the O2’s curfew at 11pm.

Are there any tickets left?

There most certainly are! You can get tickets on Ticketmaster and AXS – though be warned, there aren’t many left and they aren’t cheap. The cheapest tickets are going for nearly £170.

What’s the London O2’s bag policy?

You can bring in one bag that is sized A4 or smaller. You can bring a larger bag, but it must be left in a baggage storage facility with a £10 cost.

