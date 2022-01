And you, as Londoners, will no doubt want your say

Londoners are very passionate when it comes to pubs – and picky about what makes a great one. No matter how many shiny new bars open in the capital, nothing will ever match the comfort of a good pint in a good pub. But it seems there are quite a few more requirements than just superior beer.

@WonPeople asked what makes the perfect pub and Twitter lit up with replies.

What features does a good pub have? — The People (@WonPeople) January 2, 2022 Some of the obvious pub features came up – such as good food and drink and friendly staff and customers – but other more unusual necessities were mentioned.

Dirty carpet suitable for work boots

Pub dog

Fire

A regular with his own stool

A simple but good menu

Mild on tap

Low beams to knock your head on — Rob Cannell (@rob_cannell) January 2, 2022

Toilet on ground floor. Good beer. Good food. Log fire. No dickheads. Quick service. Good price. Good company. — Caroline Picker (@cpicker_cp) January 3, 2022

Dogs. — Steve Armo ⚫️🟠 (@sarm0161) January 5, 2022 Jukebox, pool table and good selection of draft European beers. — James P (@Edinburghblue83) January 2, 2022 It seems clean toilets, crackling fires and even the presence of dogs are important.

Music that is only ever in the background. Having to raise your voice because of the music = bad pub. — Paulie (@paulie_paulie) January 2, 2022

Dim lights, football on TV, regulars who knows everyone else, food on a Wednesday night. — Abbie🥀 (@Abbieleighh11) January 5, 2022 Clean toilets a must. Nothing worse than bursting at the seems and then walking into a scene from trainspotting. — Swanny1985 (@swanny1985) January 3, 2022

Bar, toilets, chairs, tables. — Richard Hitchin (@ChardHitchin) January 3, 2022