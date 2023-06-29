London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Students at a graduation ceremony
Photograph: Shutterstock

Two London universities are ranked among the top 10 in the world

The UK was the second most represented country on the list of 1,500 unis

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Being a student in London is pretty cool. You’ve got access to some beautiful, world-class libraries, some of the UK’s best culture at your fingertips for all that learnin’, and most important of all: banging nightlife. What’s more, is that some of London’s universities are officially some of the best in the world. Two London unis have been ranked among the world’s top 10 institutions by the QS World University Rankings.

Imperial College London was ranked sixth in the world by the trusted league table, while UCL came in ninth place. King’s College London and The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) were also placed among the world’s top 50, coming in 40th and 45th respectively. 

The ranking body, which has been going for 20 years, analyses the academic reputation, employability, international research and sustainability of each university. The league table features 1,500 unis from around the world. Ninety institutions on the list are from the UK, making it the second most represented country behind the USA. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was crowned as the world’s best university, followed by Cambridge and Oxford in second and third place. 

Professor Hugh Brady, president of Imperial College London said: ‘This result confirms that Imperial is one of the best universities in the world, and is a testament to our brilliant, diverse community, our global outlook, and the spirit of innovation that runs through everything we do.’

Turns out Londoners are quite clever, actually.

Stormzy and Wilfried Zaha have gone and bought a football club.

A Harry Styles waxwork is coming to Madame Tussauds.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.