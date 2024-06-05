Two massive towers – and 300 homes – are coming to Battersea Power Station

New towers are being built all over London at the moment, with suggestions that the capital could soon become ‘Manhattan-on-Thames’. Currently, nearly 600 skyscrapers are in the pipeline to be added to the Big Smoke’s skyline. And two more have just been announced. Battersea Power Station plans to build two 15-storey towers that will have nearly 300 homes.

In the next phase of the Art Deco station’s renovation, a new community hub including two towers, 300 homes, a rooftop community garden, shops and cafés is to be built.

If the plans are approved by Wandsworth Council, one of the 15-storey towers will be host to 123 new homes, and the other will have 175 senior living flats. The two buildings will be joined by a three-storey basement with 196 parking spaces. The shops, cafés and a raised communal courtyard garden will sit within a two-storey podium.

The scheme would also see surrounding pavements and public space along Electric Boulevard, Battersea Park Road and Prospect Way completed, along with 448 new cycle spaces.

Planning documents said the development would ‘complete the high street and transform visitor, resident and employee experience, opening up legibility and providing active travel routes’.

The documents added: ‘An exciting and diverse mix of commercial uses will be provided across podium level, which will support a dynamic and vibrant town centre.

‘A community hub will create opportunities for the local community to integrate across a range of activities. These uses will support and enhance the needs of the neighbourhood.’

The timeline for this development is still up in the air as plans have to first be approved by the council.

