U2 are playing a huge arena show at The O2

Those globe-conquering Irish rockers are coming back to London this year and they’re going big – O2-big, in fact. The show, on October 23, is part of a big ol’ global tour, kicking off in May when they head to North America, followed by a string of European shows between August and October.

The ‘Experience + Innocence’ tour comes in support of their latest album ‘Songs of Experience’, released in December as a kind of Part Two to the band’s 2014 album ‘Songs of Innocence’.

There aren’t yet any details of what the shows might contain, but remember that this lot aren’t exactly new to playing big venues – just last year they embarked on a mass global tour to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of their iconic album ‘The Joshua Tree’, which included two dates at the gargantuan Twickenham Stadium. Clearly, these settings are kind of their bag, so expect some fairly epic scenes and high production values when they hit London later this year.

U2 play The O2 on October 23. Tickets go on sale this Friday January 26 at 9am and can be purchased here.