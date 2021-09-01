If you’re looking for a new way to celebrate Pride this year, how about a charity drag performance… on a boat?

On Friday September 10, you can hop on board an Uber Boat and lip-sync your way down the Thames for a special night of drag shows to raise money for homeless LGBTQ+ youth in London. On top of the thrill of seeing all the riverside sights while soaring along murky polluted water, you can indulge in performances by superstar drag queens Karma Doll and Taylor Trash and other on-board entertainment. How’s that for an upgrade from the tube?

The ‘maiden drag voyage’ journeys are family-friendly and will raise funds for the Albert Kennedy Trust (akt), a national LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity that helps young people into safe homes and employment while fostering a supportive environment championing LGBTQ+ identities. According to akt, 24 percent of homeless young people in the UK are LGBTQ+. And the charity’s referrals have soared by 118 percent since the pandemic began – so there is an urgent need for support.

Carrie Reiners, deputy CEO of akt, said: ‘Homelessness among the LGBTQIA+ community aged 16-23 is an ever-increasing problem, and all donations from these special journeys will help to ensure that no young person has to choose between a safe home and being who they are.’

If you fancy the trip, you can hop on board the clipper from different locations at very precise times: North Greenwich Pier at 5.09pm, Westminster Pier at 6.05pm and Woolwich Pier at 7.08pm.

Uber’s maiden drag voyage journeys take place on Fri Sep 10, from 5pm. Tickets can be purchased using the Uber app, and are charged at a standard journey rate with all proceeds going to the Albert Kennedy Trust.

London’s Pride parade has been cancelled again.

A scheme to improve nightlife safety is extending across London.