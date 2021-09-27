London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A red hatchback with Uber branding
Photograph: nrqemi/Shutterstock.com

Uber drivers have announced a strike for September 28

Nope, it's nothing to do with the petrol shortage. Drivers are angry about pay

Written by
Rhys Thomas
Advertising

Have you noticed that getting an Uber has been a bit difficult recently? We have too, so we found out why. However, tomorrow (that's Tuesday September 28) it's going to be even trickier to zip about as Uber drivers are going on strike for the entire day (midnight until midnight). 

Specifically, The App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU) are striking against Uber due to an ongoing dispute about pay. According to ADCU, the strike is happening because of Uber's failure to pay waiting time, which the Supreme Court ruled must be implemented. Waiting time makes up around 40 percent of drivers’ hours on average, meaning at the moment drivers often only make money on 60 percent of their time at work. 

Other issues stated for the strikes include unfair dismissals, fixed price rates and a cutback on variable fares, all of which the drivers have said is reducing their earnings – causing financial uncertainty and all the rest. 

As part of the strikes, drivers are being asked to not log into Uber's app, so you're likely going to find there's fewer drivers on the streets than you're used to. This isn't just happening in London either, it'll affect cities including Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham and Sheffield. The strike will also include public demonstrations (on foot, naturally).

The truth behind that awful cold that is going round

Why is central London suddenly full of American sweetshops

Popular on Time Out

Share the story

An email you’ll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

More on travel restrictions

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.