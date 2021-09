Nope, it's nothing to do with the petrol shortage. Drivers are angry about pay

Have you noticed that getting an Uber has been a bit difficult recently? We have too, so we found out why. However, tomorrow (that's Tuesday September 28) it's going to be even trickier to zip about as Uber drivers are going on strike for the entire day (midnight until midnight).

Specifically, The App Drivers and Couriers Union (ADCU) are striking against Uber due to an ongoing dispute about pay. According to ADCU, the strike is happening because of Uber's failure to pay waiting time, which the Supreme Court ruled must be implemented. Waiting time makes up around 40 percent of drivers’ hours on average, meaning at the moment drivers often only make money on 60 percent of their time at work.

Other issues stated for the strikes include unfair dismissals, fixed price rates and a cutback on variable fares, all of which the drivers have said is reducing their earnings – causing financial uncertainty and all the rest.

As part of the strikes, drivers are being asked to not log into Uber's app, so you're likely going to find there's fewer drivers on the streets than you're used to. This isn't just happening in London either, it'll affect cities including Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham and Sheffield. The strike will also include public demonstrations (on foot, naturally).

