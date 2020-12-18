It’s the year that gives and gives, like post-festive lunch belches flavoured with sage and onion. We haven’t even got to flipping Christmas yet, but we’re already being warned that although restrictions will be eased for five days, following that, London is likely to go back into tighter conditions, perhaps even a third lockdown.

An expert who sits on the government’s Sage advisory panel told Sky News: ‘At the moment, it doesn’t look like the tier system is holding the epidemic wave back, unfortunately. I think we are going to have to look at these measures and perhaps tighten them up. That’s a horrible thing to have to say, but we are in quite a difficult position at the moment.’

Currently, a temporary relaxation of the rules between December 23 and 27 will allow three households to mix indoors in England, although the government has – perhaps unhelpfully – insisted that this is the ‘maximum’ amount of time this is permitted, NOT a ‘target’. So… er… yep. Anyway, since recent weeks have seen a dramatic increase in new infections, especially across London and the South East, the unwelcome news has now hoved into view that a more stringent post-Christmas lockdown across the country may be required to bring the crucial R number below the all-important 1 (it’s currently between 1.1 and 1.2, ie still increasing).

It’s not the sort of news that is going to make anyone more festive, though it’s hardly that unexpected. On the bright side, we’re all used to the weeks after Christmas being a chilly, booze- and fun-free wasteland as we take a hard look at some of our life choices, while wondering what the future holds. So, plus ça change. Take care. Stay alert.

It’s not all doom and gloom. Ways to still feel Christmassy in London.

Or bring the festivities to yours. We trialled a whole virtual Christmas.