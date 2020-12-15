Christmassy things you can still do in Tier 3 London

Bah, humbug! You might have seen your Christmas plans scrapped at the very last minute with the announcement that London will be moving into Tier 3 on Wednesday December 16, closing hospitality and leisure venues across the capital. If you’re scrambling around to find a back-up plan for you and your pals in the run-up to Christmas or a suitably festive family outing over the holiday period, here’s some inspiration.

See the Christmas lights sparkle

They’re free to see, they’re festive as hell, and they’re all over the city – chances are you won’t even need to board public transport to add some sparkle to your daily exercise. Check out our list of the best lights across the city.

Get your skates on

Despite indoor leisure venues having to close their doors under the new rules, outdoor escapades are still permitted. That includes ice skating, with popular outdoor rinks like Hampton Court Palace and the Queen’s House Ice Rink in Greenwich remaining open under Tier 3 measures. Find them all here.

Do your last-min gift shopping at a Christmas market...

Shops are allowed to stay open, and so are outdoor markets. Not only does visiting a Chrimbo market mean supporting local makers and shops in the toughest of years, but it will have your cockles well and truly warmed by the time you’re done meandering around absorbing the sights, sounds and smells (well, through a mask, at least). Here’s a list of those still going ahead before the big present swap.

...or take to Oxford Street

You’re brave! You’ll want to time an outing carefully, but the shopping epicentre of London will have doors open over the holidays and lights shining brightly up above. It’s a textbook way to spark the Christmas feels (even if that feeling is charged by panic purchases). Selfridges still has its outdoor market open in the mews round the back of the building if you need an escape.

Grab a takeaway mulled wine...

While Londoners have been necking mulled wine from exceptionally early on in the Christmas period this year (we don’t blame you there!), there’s never too much of a good thing. Especially when that good thing can be snuck along on your wholesome walks through the woods – or just down the high street – with friends. And you’re doing your bit to help London’s pubs and bars keep going. This list is a good place to start when seeking out the clove-filled warm stuff.

...and a Christmas sandwich to go

London’s restaurants need your help. Fuel your winter walks with a takeaway sarnie from your local, or from one of our favourites on this list – it includes two festive offerings from Bodega Rita’s loaded with the Christmas grub staples plus alllll the trimmings.

Gawp at these gorgeous trees

John Sturrock

Sick of the sight of that increasingly browning tree in the background of your Zoom calls? Catch the feels from one of these mindblowingly beautiful Christmas trees erected in the city. There are trad firs in places like Trafalgar Square, plus quirky spruce imitators, like the terrarium-filled epic at Coal Drops Yard. Free to see and a safe stop-off point on any socially distanced walk. Here’s a list of the best of the bunch.

See even more totally lit trees

London’s most glowing annual display of lights at Kew Gardens is still going ahead – and it still has evening slots available to book for those keen to absorb all its neon and sparkle in among the ancient trees and tropical plants. Indoor elements of this year’s light trail will close, but otherwise, Christmas at Kew should light up your festive plans.

Book in a Christmas theatre show... on your doorstep

Out-of-work actors need your backing yet again with West End shows ordered to close. Luckily, you can still get your Christmas theatre dose while showing your support. Doorstep Productions will send the cast to your front door and put on a mini show. A splurge, for sure – but club together with your housemates or neighbours and bring some drama to staying at home.

Drive to a festive film screening

Yes, you can have any winter movie dross in your living room on demand these days. But save the Christmas classics for a family outing. While cinemas are closed, London’s pandemic-proof generation of drive-in cinemas are still very much open, so if you’ve got wheels, you’re in luck. ‘Elf’, ‘Die Hard’, ‘Home Alone’ and more are on at The Drive-In in Edmonton, while Luna in Hendon has family-friendly ‘Frozen 2’ screenings. It’s a wonderful life! It sure is!

