Ultimate spin class SoulCycle is finally coming to London

Have you ever sweated so much that you worried your face would never return to its normal hue? That’s what happened when we braved a SoulCycle class in New York. The legendary 45-minute spin classes launched back in 2006 kickstarting the craze for frantic pedalling in dark rooms to loud music and motivational exhortations. Part workout, part rave, part life coaching session, plenty of places have tried to replicate the SoulCycle model but the original is still the best – and the toughest.

For the uninitiated, this is next-level spinning: the workout is intense and fast-paced, the music is pumping, the room is warm, the instructors are unfeasibly enthusiastic and all the riders are 100 percent into it. The studios themselves are slick and stylish, the toiletries and changing rooms are luxurious, and the whole experience is mildly terrifying, totally exhilarating and strangely addictive.

There are currently 90 SoulCycle studios across America and Canada with the likes of Beyoncé, the Beckhams, Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Madonna all big fans. Now it’s finally opening its first international outpost in London this June. About time.

The 3,500 square-foot, multi-level venue opening in mid-June at 3-4 Great Marlborough Street in Soho will feature a mega 60-bike studio, an onsite shop stocking all the paraphernalia you need to look like a spinning badass and a programme of live concerts and events.

But how will all the collective whooping and motivational chat go down with us reserved Londoners? If the many copycat classes are anything to go by, pretty damn well. High fives all round!

Find out more about SoulCycle’s first London Studio.

Love spinning? Here’s our guide to the best spinning classes in London.