Get your legs whirring at these blood-pumping, mind-clearing spin classes in London

There are dozens of places to go to get your high-energy cycling fix in London. Indoor cycling can sometimes seem a bit intimidating but, trust us, once you’ve sweated through your first 45 minute ‘party on a bike’ you’ll soon understand why fitness fans get hooked so quickly.

Spinning is a seriously addictive way to get fit. Motivational instructors double up as DJs; danceable soundtracks create a party vibe, and high-energy routines guarantee a full body workout. We’ve taken a spin across the capital to bring you the very best places to go spinning in London – whether you’re a cycling newbie or a cleat-clicking pro.

