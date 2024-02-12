1. Another Space
A visit to one of the two gorgeous Another Space studios will inspire you to new fitness heights. Bright and airy, they both have large fitness bars and spacious facilities with some of the largest spin studios out there (no claustrophobic bikes packed in here, oh no). With regular themed rides – think festival playlists played at full-throttle – AS ticks all the boxes you’d want from a spin. Great music, comfortable bikes, free cleat-hire and motivating instructors who guide you up, down and all over your bike. Be warned: this is a full-body workout, you'll work your arms and abs just as much as your legs and it can be tough. The changing rooms are immaculate and everything you need is on hand; the army of unimaginably-fit staff are always happy to help.
Covent Garden and Bank.