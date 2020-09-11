Unbelievably, a new theatre is opening in Camberwell next month

At a time when you can probably still count the number of London theatres currently open on both of your hands, you absolutely would not in your wildest dreams imagine that a new one would be launching any time soon.

Not so! The Golden Goose Theatre in Camberwell is a brand new fringe venture that has apparently been in the works for a while, and despite being delayed by recent events, artistic director Georgia Leanne Harris and team decided they wanted to launch as soon as it was safe – ie initial audiences will be socially distanced.

There’s a full programme of work as well, kicking off October 13-17 with ‘Living with the Lights On’, actor Mark Lockyer’s acclaimed autobiographical show about the terrible breakdown he experienced 30 years ago and its far-reaching consequences. Also in the season is existential musical ‘Now. Here. This.’ (October 20-24), Frankie Howerd bio-drama ‘Howerd’s End’, and ‘Eating Myself’ (November 10-14), a Peruvian drama about the relationship between women and food.

It’s nothing if not a gutsy idea, and you can only assume there’s some sort of sweet rent arrangement with the landlord in place to make an 80-seat-theatre reduced to socially distanced capacity work at fringe prices. Still, it’s another sign that London theatre is healing, and also a treat for the good people of Camberwell, who have been without a decent theatre since the old Camberwell Palace was knocked down back in 1956.

Golden Goose Theatre is at 146 Camberwell New Rd, SE5 0RR and begins productions on October 13. Visit here for tickets and further info.

