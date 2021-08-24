London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Uncle roger
Photograph: Nigel Ng

Uncle Roger announces four-million follower ramen pop up

The Youtube sensation will be collaborating with Matsudai Ramen on a London shop

Written by
Marcus Brown
Advertising

Youtuber, TikTok-er, chef, comedian and now entrepreneur Uncle Roger (Mr Nigel Ng) announced that he will be launching a ramen pop up with Matsudai Ramen in celebration of reaching four million followers. What better way to celebrate that with a hot bowl of ramen? The shop he is collaborating with, Matsudai Ramen is a prep kitchen in Cardiff that boasts it's ‘the only proper ramen shop in Cardiff’. The pop up, which will appear at an as-yet-undisclosed location, will be serving bowls of Iekei-style ramen which consists of a rich pork and chicken bone soup with the addition of shoyu tare and schmaltz (rendered chicken fat). The noodles used are thick and flat and come served with pork chashu, spinach, nori, seasoned eggs (chicken or quail) and spring onions. Customisation is encouraged, allowing diners to choose the amount of fat and tare they use in their ramen bowls.

Uncle Roger's latest Youtube video shows you the entire process from broth to pork, how the ramen's made and where you can buy tickets. You can either enjoy the ramen at home by preordering their meal kits or go see it first hand at their pop-ups in London and Cardiff, the locations of which will be confirmed at some point soon.

Book here

Cup Noodles is launching a pumpkin spice flavor this fall, and we’re all bracing for impact 

Palace skateboards and Stella Artois are opening two boozers

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.