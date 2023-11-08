London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Pitchfork London
Photograph: Jamie Inglis / Courtesy of Pitchfork Music Festival

Up-and-coming acts to catch at Pitchfork London

The lowdown on a bunch hotly-tipped emerging artists you’ve (probably) never heard of

Rosie Hewitson
Georgia Evans
Edited by
Rosie Hewitson
Written by
Georgia Evans
Advertising

Ever looked at a music festival line-up and realise, with abject horror, how desperately out of touch you are? Several of Time Out London’s editorial team felt like that when Pitchfork released the line-up for its London festival, which is taking over some of the capital’s best-loved music venues this week for its third edition. 

Among big hitters like the Mercury Prize-winning jazz quintet Ezra Collective, riot grl legends Sleater-Kinney and dance music protégé Yaeji are a frankly concerning number of head-scratchers, even for us NTS-listening, ‘Crack’ magazine-reading Cafe Oto regulars. 

Luckily for you, we’ve spent the last few weeks swotting up on the lesser-known artists appearing on the eclectic bill, so that we can tell you who is worth buying a ticket for. Here are some of our favourite up-and-comers to look out for. 


Balming Tiger

Who are they?: Balming Tiger are a South Korean multi-national alternative K-pop collective consisting of rapper Omega Sapien, DJ Abyssm director San Yawn, music video directors Jan'Qui and Leesuho, singer-songwriters Sogumm, Wnjn, Mudd the Student, and editor Henson. The hip-hop single ‘Sexy Nukim’ with BTS’s RM is a good entry point.

For fans of: BTS, NewJeans, So!YoON.

Village Underground. Wed Nov 8. 


CHAI

Who are they?: A sugary sweet experimental pop group blending elements of Tom Tom Club, Basement Jaxx and CSS to create punchy anthems inspired by female empowerment and redefining ‘kawaii’ culture. 

For fans of: Confidence Man, Kero Kero Benito, Kilo Kish.

Village Underground. Fri Nov 10. 


Crumb

Who are they?: Woozy psychedelic rock outfit from Brooklyn. Their lo-fi style has been described as ‘slacker rock’, as the band lean into a kind of 60s, loose jazz, freeform indie musical style when playing live. All very early King Gizz.

For fans of: Pond, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Melody’s Echo Chamber.

Hackney Church. Thu Nov 9. 

Debby Friday
Photograph: Katrin Braga

Debby Friday

Who are they?: Winner of the Polaris Music Prize (Canada’s answer to the Mercury Prize) for her debut album, ‘Good Luck’, Toronto-based electronic musician based Debby Friday combines harsh industrial textures with glistening pop verses to create something that sounds effortlessly unique. 

For fans of: Lorraine James, Eartheater, COUCOU CHLOE

Roundhouse. Sat Nov 11.


George Riley

Who are they?: An experimental London musician signed to Vegyn’s Plz Make it Ruins label, George Riley’s voice will be familiar to anyone who listened to Anz’s ultra-catchy hit ‘You Could Be’ back in 2021. Since then, she’s garnered a cult following for her DIY, club-inflected R&B and collaborated with Hudson Mowhawke and Sampha.

For fans of: Little Dragon, John Glacier, Erika De Casier.

Roundhouse. Sat Nov 11.

Joanna Sternberg
Photograph: Courtesy of Pitchfork Music Festival

Joanna Sternberg

Who are they?: Joanna Sternberg is an NYC-based singer, songwriter, visual artist and multi-instrumentalist best known for their intimate bedroom pop-style writing style. Their musical universe comes made up of idiosyncratic, tender folk tunes.

For fans of: Kimya Dawson, The Lemon Twigs, Indigo De Souza. 

Kings Place. Sat Nov 11.


Just Mustard

Who are they?: Oozing the coolness of old-school shoegaze acts like Slowdive or MBV, Just Mustard are a blistering rock group from Dundalk in County Louth, Ireland. In true Gaelic fashion, the band specialises in brooding, atmospheric soundscapes, with sparse spooky vocals. 

For fans of: Cocteau Twins, Gilla Band, The Murder Capital.

EartH Theatre. Nov 11.


Mavi

Who are they?: Washington DC-based rapper who first rose to prominence for his guest appearance on Earl Sweatshirt’s EP Feet of Clay. His 2020 album ‘Laughing so Hard, it Hurts’, received a ‘Best New Music’ nod from Pitchfork for its razor-sharp rap flows in the style of Mobb Deep and MF DOOM.

For fans of: Billy Woods, Westside Gunn, The Alchemist.

Hackney Church. Thu Nov 9.

Nourished by Time
Photograph: Courtesy of Pitchfork Music Festival

Nourished By Time

Who are they?: Baltimore-raised, London-based artist Marcus Brown aka Nourished by Time has a unique take on pop music. Toying with Depeche Mode-style synth-pop, uptempo 808s and freestyle rapping Brown creates a fizzing amalgamation of new and old influences.

For fans of: Channel Tres, Thundercat, Remi Wolf.

Colour Factory. Wed Nov 8.


SNÕÕPER

Who are they?: These Third Man Record signees are a prominent fixture in Tennessee’s DIY punk scene. Best characterised by fast riffs, electrifying vocals and no-fucks-given stage antics (expect choreography and matching ‘fits). 

For fans of: Devo, Be Your Own Pet, Sheer Mag.

Roundhouse. Fri Nov 10.


Wednesday

Who are they?: A country-rock five-piece documenting the forgotten corners of America. Informed by the likes of Lucinda Williams and Richard Buckner, Wednesday captures the fears of their upbringings through gnarly instrumentation and dark, semi-autobiographical storytelling. 

For fans of: Angel Olsen, Blondshell, Deerhoof.

EartH Hall. Sat Nov 11.

The best gigs, live shows and concerts in London in November

Diamonds, debauchery and dancing: an oral history of the Rivoli Ballroom

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.