Use this cracking lightning map to find out when London will get lit

One hell of a storm is coming, London! It’s set to punctuate this scorching heatwave, which last week saw temperatures reach a whopping 36C in some parts of the city, garnering reports that this particular hot spell is London’s longest stretch of high temperatures since the 1960s.

And now, The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the south of England for the days ahead, forecasting thunder and lightning, flooding and strong winds. Yikes!

For us in the South-East, things will be a little less extreme, but it’s likely we’ll be seeing some of that stormy action from our windows this weekend. And with it, the hope of cooler temperatures. Even the slightest of breezes would do right now, so we can at least get some shut-eye without sleeping out on our balconies.

This may be one of the few times since the 1960s that we've prayed for rain in the capital, so we can get out there in the wet stuff and do our best t.A.T.u for TikTok.

I want what they have pic.twitter.com/NQIKQbv8wi — Róisín Lanigan (@rosielanners) August 12, 2020

Ah. Sweet, sweet downpour.



The UK's weather may be unpredictable at best, but here's one surefire (we hope) way to ensure you get that all-important content. This real-time



Now all that remains is to decide which member of the Russian pop duo you're going to be in your starring role. Bagsy Lena!



Lightning Map lets you watch as the bolts creep down the map from Peterborough to Cambridge, or round the coast to our fair city.

