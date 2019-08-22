Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Vertigo alert! There’s a dramatic new bridge to this Cornish clifftop castle
News / Weird & Wonderful

Vertigo alert! There’s a dramatic new bridge to this Cornish clifftop castle

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Thursday August 22 2019, 1:05pm

Tintagel castle, new bridge 2018
Photograph: Jim Holden

Swap urban legends about disastrous dates for an old-fashioned myth. Tintagel in Cornwall is as atmospheric as clifftop fortresses get, and they’re a pretty atmospheric bunch. Once home to Cornish royalty, it’s world-famous thanks to a historic claim that it was the birthplace of King Arthur.

Whether or not there’s truth behind the legend, Tintagel is certainly a strange and magical place. The ruins cling to the edge of the coastline on a rocky island surrounded by cliffs. You can wander around early medieval settlements and the crumbling thirteenth-century castle.

View this post on Instagram

📸 are proud to present our UK 🇬🇧 loves of the day! •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• 🏅ARTIST @englishheritage 🌍LOCATION Tintagel, Cornwall, England •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• We need you and your pics to show the beauty of the United Kingdom 🇬🇧 to the world! Join us and be part of it! Tag us #ukshots or #uk_shots ☝🏻 No stolen or web pics! Please visit the artist's gallery and show them some love 💙 Photo selected by @nichbrand If you like our gallery, you may also like our sister hub @scotland.shots . #tintagelcastle #tintagel #englishheritage #cornwall #visitcornwall #cornishcoast #unescointheuk #southwestcoastpath #cornwalllife #kernow #kernowfornia #kernowlife #kernowstyle

A post shared by UK Shots 🇬🇧 (@uk.shots) on

This summer the experience has become even more appealing with the unveiling of a dramatic new footbridge. As well as providing step-free access to the island for the first time, the bridge, across a natural chasm, reinstates the original, medieval route to the castle.

Oh, and it looks pretty stunning too. 

Tintagel, Cornwall. From £13. Book a timed ticket online here.

More reasons to leave London? Check out these mythical spots in the UK

Or 15 dreamy day trips from London

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott 297 Posts

Ellie Walker-Arnott is Digital Editor at Time Out London, where she's worked since 2016. She also edits Time Out London's Escapes pages.

Ellie writes about amazing places to explore in London. She's really into London's green spaces, markets and unique attractions, as well as cool fitness studios and hidden pockets of calm. Ellie also loves a day trip and the chance to explore lesser-known corners of the UK. Ellie was born in London and, after a stint in the countryside, triumphantly returned to the city eight years ago. She's been a journalist ever since, specialising in film, TV and travel before moving to Time Out and getting to champion her home city every day.

Reach her at ellie.walker-arnott@timeout.com or connect with her on social at Twitter: @Ellie_Wa and Insta: @elliejwa

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest