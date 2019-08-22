Vertigo alert! There’s a dramatic new bridge to this Cornish clifftop castle

Swap urban legends about disastrous dates for an old-fashioned myth. Tintagel in Cornwall is as atmospheric as clifftop fortresses get, and they’re a pretty atmospheric bunch. Once home to Cornish royalty, it’s world-famous thanks to a historic claim that it was the birthplace of King Arthur.

Whether or not there’s truth behind the legend, Tintagel is certainly a strange and magical place. The ruins cling to the edge of the coastline on a rocky island surrounded by cliffs. You can wander around early medieval settlements and the crumbling thirteenth-century castle.

This summer the experience has become even more appealing with the unveiling of a dramatic new footbridge. As well as providing step-free access to the island for the first time, the bridge, across a natural chasm, reinstates the original, medieval route to the castle.

Oh, and it looks pretty stunning too.

Tintagel, Cornwall. From £13. Book a timed ticket online here.

