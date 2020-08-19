Village Underground is transforming into a giant DJ bar

One of Shoreditch’s best-loved music venues is transmogrifying. Village Underground, the warehouse space known previously for cutting-edge club nights and excellent live gigs, will become a socially distanced pop-up DJ bar thing.

Running four nights a week from Thursday to Sunday, the Village Underground Bar will feature mandatory face covering, tons of hand sanitiser, spaced-out tables and all the other safety precautions we’ve come to know and love. Each week’s (presumably very credible) DJ lineup will be announced on social media.

Previously, we announced that the club had turned into a bike park so that commuters to the area in the new social-distancing era could park up their wheels. The space will now temporarily double as a cycle park and DJ bar.

This is a turgid time for London’s music venues, so we’ll gladly support any and every scheme to keep businesses like Village Underground alive. All revenue raised by the bar will go towards keeping the venue going (if you can't make it there, feel free to donate to its crowdfunder).

