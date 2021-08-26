London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Upside Down House
Press

Walk on the ceiling at Westfield’s new Upside Down House

Prepare to have your world turned upside down

Written by
Rhian Daly
Advertising

An unusual new attraction has arrived at Westfield White City that will (temporarily) turn your world upside down. 

Upside Down House is exactly what it sounds like – a recreation of a family home that’s been flipped the wrong way up. Described as a hybrid of street art and experiential entertainment, the inverted structure invites you to step inside and experience a topsy-turvy new space. 

Inside you’ll find everything you’d expect in a modern house, with a fully-furnished kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedroom. The only difference is everything is upside down. 

Upside Down House
Press

While there are already Upside Down Houses in Brighton, Essex, Manchester, Bristol and Great Yarmouth, the rooms for this incarnation have been designed specifically for Westfield. So while you’re walking on the ceiling, you can grab lots of unique – and mind-boggling – pics for the ‘Gram. 

‘It’s a photo experience like no other; everyone should walk on the ceiling at least once in their life,’ Tom Dirse, Upside Down House CEO, said. ‘We’re really looking forward to seeing how inventive people can be while capturing their visit and uploading their best pictures on social media.'

Tickets are on sale now and cost £5 per person (under-threes go free). For more information and to book your visit, head to the booking site here

Westfield Square, Ariel Way, W12 7GF

Nine properties to visit during this year's Open House festival

Masterchef legend Santosh Shah's pop up looks exceptional

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.