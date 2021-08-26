Walk on the ceiling at Westfield’s new Upside Down House

An unusual new attraction has arrived at Westfield White City that will (temporarily) turn your world upside down.

Upside Down House is exactly what it sounds like – a recreation of a family home that’s been flipped the wrong way up. Described as a hybrid of street art and experiential entertainment, the inverted structure invites you to step inside and experience a topsy-turvy new space.

Inside you’ll find everything you’d expect in a modern house, with a fully-furnished kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedroom. The only difference is everything is upside down.

While there are already Upside Down Houses in Brighton, Essex, Manchester, Bristol and Great Yarmouth, the rooms for this incarnation have been designed specifically for Westfield. So while you’re walking on the ceiling, you can grab lots of unique – and mind-boggling – pics for the ‘Gram.

‘It’s a photo experience like no other; everyone should walk on the ceiling at least once in their life,’ Tom Dirse, Upside Down House CEO, said. ‘We’re really looking forward to seeing how inventive people can be while capturing their visit and uploading their best pictures on social media.'

Tickets are on sale now and cost £5 per person (under-threes go free). For more information and to book your visit, head to the booking site here.

Westfield Square, Ariel Way, W12 7GF

