Walthamstow Flea Market
Walthamstow Flea Market is returning to Truman’s Social Club

One of London’s premier retro bazaars comes home next month

Written by
Joe Mackertich
On Sunday September 26, more than 60 traders are going to descend on an east London beer hall to hawk their vintage wares. This isn’t just any bunch of second-hand traders, however. This is the top-notch furniture, clothing and records collective known as Walthamstow Flea Market (or, sometimes, confusingly, Hackney Flea Market). 

And this isn’t just any old beer hall, either. This is Truman’s Social Club, aka ‘that place that was really good for watching the Euros a month or so ago’. It’s a whopping 26,000 square feet. That’s almost half an acre. So, plenty of room for you to potter about, occasionally picking up and putting down brass spoons and Bud Powell records.

Truman’s Social Club (which is very much part of the all-powerful Blackhorse Beer Mile) was in fact the pre-pandemic home of the Walthamstow Flea Market, so September 26 represents a glorious homecoming of sorts.

On site, you can also expect tons of different beers, fancy coffee and a decent selection of eats, including burgers, Neapolitan pizzas, salads and small plates. Sounds like a fun day out. What makes it all even more funner is the entry price: one British pound. A single quid. 

Real talk: I found some great chairs at this place once. And the guy delivered them to my house for free. I’m thinking of those chairs right now, and I’m smiling. If that’s not a ringing endorsement I don’t know what is.

The market takes place at Truman's Social Club, 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL on Sep 26, 11am-5pm. 

