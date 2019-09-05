Want to see *that* pink dress from ‘Killing Eve’? Head to Bafta’s ‘Behind the Screens’ exhibition

If you’re not well acquainted with BBC mega-series ‘Killing Eve’, where on earth have you been!?

The series’ protagonist, fashion-conscious hitwoman Villanelle (as played by Bafta winner Jodie Comer), is an undeniable force to be reckoned with. When she’s not killing, well... pretty much everyone, she is pulling off looks left right and centre.

Now not only is production for series three well underway (screams internally) but also Bafta is set to open its otherwise firmly closed doors to the public to launch a ‘Behind the Screens’ exhibition.

The exhibition is going to feature clothes as worn by Villanelle in the show, and yes, that does include that pink Molly Goddard number from season one.

Also on display will be an exploration of the hair and makeup from Olivia Colman’s Oscar winner ‘The Favourite’, as well a celebration of 50 years of kids’ telly icons The Clangers. Other worthy mentions go to outfits from American epic ‘12 Years A Slave’ and sci-fi flick ‘Interstellar’.

The exhibition will open on Sep 17 and will run for a lengthy two years with new outfits being added throughout. You can find out more about the exhibition here.

