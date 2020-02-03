War hero: ‘1917’ wins big at the Baftas

Brad Pitt was otherwise engaged doing family stuff and writing more killer gags about Prince Harry, but otherwise the great and good of movieland were out in force at the Baftas last night. They witnessed Sam Mendes and ‘1917’ bring home the bacon – or maybe corned beef, given the film’s WWI setting – to the tune of seven wins, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film and Best Director.



In a night mostly free of big surprises, and a possible dry run for the Oscars, Joaquin Phoenix won Best Leading Actor for ‘Joker’ and Renée Zellweger picked up Leading Actress for ‘Judy’ while Pitt (‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’) and Laura Dern (‘Marriage Story’) accounted for the Supporting categories.



Alongside Mendes, other Brits now clearing mantelpiece space for one of those golden masks include ‘Blue Story’ star Micheal Ward, who won the Rising Star award, Edward Watts, co-director of the Documentary winner ‘For Sama’, ’Bait’ director Mark Jenkin and the great Roger Deakins, cinematographer on ‘1917’.

London moviegoers will get a chance to see the winner of Best Film Not in the English Language and Original Screenplay this Friday: ‘Parasite’ won both categories and is hotly tipped to repeat the trick in at least one of them at Sunday’s Academy Awards.

And the winners in full are…



Best Film – ‘1917’



Outstanding British Film – ‘1917’



Director – Sam Mendes, ‘1917’



Original Screenplay – Bong Joon-ho, ‘Parasite’



Leading Actor – Joaquin Phoenix, ‘Joker’



Leading Actress – Renée Zellweger, ‘Judy’



Supporting Actor – Brad Pitt, ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’



Supporting Actress – Laura Dern, ‘Marriage Story’



Cinematography – Roger Deakins, ‘1917’



Production Design – ‘1917’



Adapted Screenplay – ‘Jojo Rabbit’



Editing – ‘Le Mans ’66’



Documentary – ‘For Sama’



Make Up & Hair – ‘Bombshell’



Costume Design – ‘Little Women’



Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers and Linn Waite , ‘Bait’



Casting – Shayna Markowitz, ‘Joker’



Original Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir, ‘Joker’



Special Visual Effects – ‘1917’



Sound – ‘1917’



Rising Star – Micheal Ward, ‘Blue Story’