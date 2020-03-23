Watch David Tennant’s ‘Richard II’ for free – and loads more Shakespeare plays

Well, there’s nothing like a global pandemic for encouraging us to explore the wide range of theatrical web players and streaming services out there.

One of them is Marquee TV, which has a huge amount of top-notch Royal Shakespeare Company stuff – including some guy called David Tennant taking on the title role of ‘Richard II’ – as well as the Classic Spring season of Oscar Wilde plays that ran in the West End not so long ago, a host of ballet work (encompassing shows from the Royal Ballet, Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet) plus operas from across the globe, including our very own Glyndebourne and Royal Opera House.

Indeed, if you’ve ever thought you might quite fancy watching a complete performance of Richard Wagner’s famously enormous Ring cycle but have always fretted that you’re too time- and cash-poor to do so, now is your moment: there’s a 2008 cycle (all four parts) on there from Germany’s Staatskapelle Weimar that’ll take a decent chunk out of your time spent socially distancing.

Can you afford it? You certainly can! While the Covid-19 crisis continues, Marquee TV is offering a 30-day free trial. That should give you ample time to work out whether you’re an opera buff after all.

Whatever happens, we’re all gonna come out of this terrible thing a lot more cultured, right?

