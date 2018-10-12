Watch Duncan James sing a stripped-back take from ‘Chicago’

Last week, our Musicals Stripped Back series launched with Alexandra Burke’s stunning, pared-down performance of ‘Me and My Baby’ from ‘Chicago’, and Mazz Murray’s ‘When You’re Good To Mama’ from the same show.

Now we’ve got another performance, from their co-star and Blue heart-throb Duncan James, performing an atmospheric new version of ‘All I Care About’.

This is the first time the producers of ‘Chicago’ have allowed these songs to be rearranged like this – so enjoy.

Time Out has the best price on the show: a whopping 54% off tickets. Book here.

‘Chicago’ is at the Phoenix Theatre. Until Jan 5 2019.