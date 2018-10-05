Earlier this week, our Musicals Stripped Back series launched with Alexandra Burke’s stunning, pared-down performance of ‘Me and My Baby’ from ‘Chicago’.

Now we’ve got another performance, from her co-star Mazz Murray, performing an atmospheric new version of ‘When You're Good to Mama’.

This is the first times the producers of ‘Chicago’ have allowed these songs to be rearranged like this – so enjoy.

Time Out has the best price on the show: a whopping 54 percent off tickets. Book here.

‘Chicago’ is at the Phoenix Theatre. Until Jan 5 2019.