In news which will be welcome to south Londoners who have a tough night on Saturday, only to realise on Sunday that there’s no milk or bog roll and can’t face the supermarket run in their PJs: retail giant Poundland has announced that it will be opening its first ‘cornershop’ London Local store on Saturday July 2 in Clapham Junction, just in time to rescue you from the calamity of essential shortages.

Poundland has been running since 1990, opening its first branch in Burton-on-Trent. It has more than 800 stores in the UK and has thrived with its simple one-price-point strategy (almost everything is a £1 in case you hadn’t realised). The Poundland Local concept, which launched in 2021, is slightly different from the traditional Aladdin’s cave approach of the standard stores where you can get everything from bin-number stickers and bird feeders to multi-packs of Skips crisps, all for a single shiny coin. It’s taking a more convenience store approach, offering actual fruit and veg, food in the chiller cabinet, hot pies, and, erm, beer and wine, along with those mercy-dash items like nappies, glitter glue and After Eights. Given how expensive it is living in London right now, these are glad tidings indeed, even if we do have to listen to a looped recording of Dracula at the self-service tills every bleeding Halloween.

Such is the Poundland’s fame and ubiquity on every high street that there’s even been a museum dedicated to the store at Ludstone Hall in Claverley. Admittedly it was curated by founder Kevin Smith at his home, and the entry fee was, disappointingly, £3.

Poundland Local, Unit 4b, the Junction Centre, St John’s Hill, SW11 1RU.

